pay as you go!

How does it work?

Payger enables service providers to monetise by providing subscription options of(charge per the time used for),(like rate but with a upper limit on monthly charge), and(charge at request but a monthly limit). Services use payger to provide ad-free experiences, premium content, or both! You can login with your payger key into services and we do the rest.Lets say you use the following example services, adjust your usage and see how you are charged:

you are charged, $ 0

Service A: type: rate

Standard rate: $ 1 per 60 min

Your usage: 0 min Service B: type: cap

Standard charge: $ 4 for 120 min

Your usage: 0 min Service C: type: mandate

Charge limit: $ 20

Your usage: $ 0

But wait! There's more! We handle the charges so that services get their payment, not your details. Also, we handle login so no more accounts for everything. Also, you don't have to buy time upfront but we calculate your active time and do the maths. Also, time is measured with precision of seconds so no vague charging. Also, You don't have to subscribe to services but just start using them by logging in with your payger id and key!

/discover, see the services where you can use payger, or

/sample, check our sample webpage that shows the usage of payger.

/faqs, go through the things you should know as you payg, or

/docs, check how to monetise using payger.

/terms, read our Terms of Service, or

/privacy, check how we handle the data.

Contact us if you have any queries. Happy payging!